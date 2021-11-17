EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Easley Police Department arrested and charged a man after several drugs, cash, and drugs were found inside his vehicle.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers from the narcotics division made a traffic stop on a vehicle on East Main Street in Easley, said the department. After searching the vehicle, the following items were seized:
- 141 THC oil vape pens
- 5 THC oil refills
- 2 Grams of crushed pills believed to be fentanyl
- 324 Grams of marijuana
- $2,161 cash
- 1 firearm
Police say William Daniel Camargo Velandia has been charged with driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and unlawful carry of a firearm. Additional charges are to follow.
