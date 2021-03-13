EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Easley Police Department say a suspect who led police on a police chase after stealing cars in two counties.
According to Easley PD, officers initially received a call from a victim at the Walmart on Rolling Hills Circle saying a suspect held him at gunpoint while trying to take the victim's blue Nissan Sentra. The suspect stole the car and drove away.
Later, officers said they spotted the car and tried to stop the suspect but he sped away leading the officers on a chase into Liberty. Once within Liberty, the suspect control of the vehicle and hit roadside culvert. the suspect took off on foot but was taken into custody shortly after. A handgun was located with the suspect.
The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Nathaniel Jawon Norwood of Greenville.
Officers say they received information that the suspect stole another vehicle earlier that morning in Greenville Co.
Interim Police Chief Lane Byers stated in a news release, “Our officers acted professionally and expeditiously to keep citizens and other drivers safe while also helping bring a sense of resolution to the involved victims. Working in partnership with assisting agencies, officers recovered a large amount of stolen property in addition to the two stolen vehicles. The department is very grateful for these professional relationships and the continued support from our community.”
