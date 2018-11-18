PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Easley police were involved in a chase this afternoon.
Dispatchers with Pickens County confirm to FOX Carolina officers were involved in a chase Sunday afternoon, but could not discuss any additional details.
Viewers have sent in photos of a major traffic disruption on Highway 123 near the Isaqueena Trail. One viewer says the disruption, involving several police vehicles, is tied to the chase.
Just after 6 p.m., chief Tim Tollison released more details to FOX Carolina.
According to Tollison, officers were dispatched to Jones Avenue in Easley to investigate reports of a person coming to a residence and brandishing a handgun. While officers were speaking to the complainant, a vehicle drove by and was identified by the complainant as the vehicle that had stopped and had the weapon.
Officers tried to stop the driver, but Tollison says the suspect failed to yield to officers, prompting a pursuit by Easley PD. Initially, Tollison says speeds were relatively low inside the city. However, when the suspect reached Highway 123 to drive towards Clemson, Tollison says the suspect increased speed.
Tollison says traffic was mostly light, and the speed of pursuit decreased to below 35 mph. The suspect's vehicle became disabled during the last few miles and eventually came to a stop near the Clemson city limits.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Colt Dean Mathis of Easley was taken into custody without incident per Tollison, and Easley PD continues to investigate.
Mathis was charged with failing to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.
