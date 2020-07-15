EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Easley says its police chief has retired after nearly three decades of service.
In a news release Wednesday, the city announced that Tim Tollison retired, which was also effective Wednesday. The release noted he served Easley for 27 years and wished him well.
A city public information officer said they were working on an agreement for who would serve as chief in the interim.
