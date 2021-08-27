EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers said they're searching for 16-year-old Makayla Sullivan, a runaway teen from Easley, according to the Easley Police Department.
Officers said that Sullivan was last seen on Edenberry Way in Easley before she ran away at some point Sunday, Aug. 22.
Officers describe Sullivan as being 5-foot-8 and 140 lbs. She has curly black hair and brown eyes, according to officers.
Anyone with information regarding Sullivan is asked to call 864-859-4025.
