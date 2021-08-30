EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Police Department responded to a crash along U.S. 123 near Easley.
Officers say that they responded to the crash at around 9:22 p.m. on Monday night.
The crash only involved one car and the driver was to only person in the vehicle according to officers. Officers say that the victim was transported to Greenville Memorial hospital in stable condition.
