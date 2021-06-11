EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Police Department says they arrested a suspect involved in multiple incidents on Wednesday night in Easley, SC.
Easley Police Officers say on Wednesday night they were requested to assist Pickens County Sheriff's Office Deputies with searching for a suspect named Christopher Jantzen Aiken. The search came after an alleged physical assault and hit and run.
Officers say following the incident, Aiken fled on foot towards Easley, went to a residence and stole a vehicle. Aiken then failed to stop when pursued by officers.
According to officers, Aiken was located and arrested by Central Police Department on June 11, 2021. They then transferred custody to Easley Police Department, according to officers.
Officers say Aiken is charged with the following.
- Strong armed robbery
- Grand larceny of a motor vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Failure to stop for blue lights
- Hit and run of an attended vehicle
- Affixing to conceal
- Failure to yield right of way.
