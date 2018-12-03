EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Eastbound lanes of US 123 have reopened after a tractor trailer overturned Monday morning.
Easley police said all lanes of US 123 heading east toward Greenville were closed after a crash.
Police said the closure began at Cartee Road.
FOX Carolina's crew at the scene said the truck had been uprighted and was about to be towed away just after 1:30 p.m.
By 1:45, the road had reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.