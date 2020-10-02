The event will take place on Monday October 5 (source: City of Easley)

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Easley Police Department and Easley Fire Department will kick off the city’s 2020 Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign on Monday, Oct. 5.

A city spokesman said police and fire personnel will be at two locations on Monday for the official start of the fundraiser.

The event will start at Toyota of Easley from 9 – 11 a.m. and then continue at Inky's restaurant from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

During those times, people can contribute in the following ways:

  • $5 Sign the Police Car
  • $10 Purchase a Pink Police Patch & Sign the Police Car
  • $15 Purchase a EFD Pink T-Shirt

