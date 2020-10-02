EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Easley Police Department and Easley Fire Department will kick off the city’s 2020 Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign on Monday, Oct. 5.
A city spokesman said police and fire personnel will be at two locations on Monday for the official start of the fundraiser.
The event will start at Toyota of Easley from 9 – 11 a.m. and then continue at Inky's restaurant from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
During those times, people can contribute in the following ways:
- $5 Sign the Police Car
- $10 Purchase a Pink Police Patch & Sign the Police Car
- $15 Purchase a EFD Pink T-Shirt
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.