EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Police Department says that it has selected Stan Whitten as its new chief of police, according to an announcement on the department's Facebook page.
According to Easley PD, Whitten is a native of Easley and has more than 20 years of public service experience.
Whitten served as a military police officer and investigator in the Army from 1987-1991 during which he was also a member of the Dignitary Protection Team, according to Easley PD.
According to a release, Whitten became a firefighter with the Easley Fire Department after his time in the army and served two years with the department before eventually turning to real estate.
Whitten returned to public service by becoming a deputy in the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in 2007, a position that he has served until this year, eventually reaching the rank of sergeant and even being named commander of Greenville County's emergency Response Team.
Chief Whitten is set to be formally sworn in on April 12, 2021 at the Easley city council meeting, according to police.
The release from Easley police says that Whitten plans to bring modern, community-oriented policing ideas to the city and to foster robust department-community partner ships that establish public trust through transparency and communication.
