Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Easley and deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect that led them on a chase early Monday morning involving a stolen vehicle.
According to Easley Police, the chase began when officers spotted a stolen truck around 1:15 a.m. near the Walmart in Easley.
Police say the suspect fled exiting the city limits and heading into Greenville County. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called in to assist around 1:36 a.m.
Officers tell us the chase ended on Blackberry Valley Road where the suspect exited the vehicle and continued to flee on foot.
Deputies say a K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the search for a suspect. A lieutenant with the Easley Police Department says so far no one has been arrested.
We're told officers have been processing the truck and hope to identify a suspect soon. Police say that the investigation is ongoing.
We'll update as we know more.
