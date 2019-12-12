EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Easley firefighters said a fire destroyed a home in city Wednesday night, but the police chief said a woman inside sparked the flames inside a fireplace.
Chief Butch Womack said the call came in around 7:05 p.m. from the home on the 200 block of Liberty Drive.
Womack said it took firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.
The house did not have smoke detectors.
"This was a challenging fire, but I am happy to report there were no injuries or lives lost due to this fire. I am appreciative of the support we received from our neighbors to help fight this fire as well as standing ready to respond to additional calls for service," Womack said.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Easley police chief Tim Tollison placed blame on Samantha Lynn Powell. According to a statement from Tollison, the home was condemned, which meant it's not supposed to be occupied as a residence. However, Powell was inside the home and tried to start a fire inside one of the home's fireplaces. This lead to the house catching fire.
Powell was charged with unlawful entry in an enclosed space. She was released Thursday on a personal recognizance bond.
