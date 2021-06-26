EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Police Department held their Summer Community Block Party with the Piedmont Baptist Association on Saturday.
The event took place on June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. around the Rock Springs Athletic Fields in Easley.
The day included a hot dog lunch, inflatable slides, water activities, cornhole boards, outdoor games, a snow cone stand, fire/EMS tracks and more, according to event planners.
Check out these pictures from the event!
