EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Easley Police said a 23-year-old man faces multiple charges after leading officers on a foot chase and damaging vehicles Monday night once he was spotted with multiple knives, including a machete.
According to an Easley Police Department incident report, an officer spotted a suspicious person, later identified as Baley Morris, walking through the parking lot of Lowes on US 123.
Once the officer ordered Morris to stop walking away from him, the officer said Morris pulled two knives from a bag and threw the bag on the ground.
The officer drew his gun and ordered Morris to put down the knives but said Morris replied by saying, "You're going to have to shoot me."
Morris began running toward people in the parking lot for nearby CiCi's Pizza when another arriving officer cut him off with his patrol car. The report states Morris swung his machete at the patrol car and damaging a window on the police vehicle.
Morris then crossed the street to the Toyota dealership, where police said he used the machete to shatter windows of two 2016 Toyota Corollas.
Next, police said Morris shattered the glass door of Senshi Dojo.
Eventually, police said a Pickens County deputy who was armed with bean nag rounds fired at Morris three times, which brought the man to his knees. Police said an officer also had to use a taser to fully subdue Morris.
Police said they recovered the bag Morris dropped at Lowes. which contained several more weapons. In total, police said Morris was carrying a blue knife, a cleaver-style knife, a butcher style knife, silver brass knuckles, a small crow bar, and a camo mask.
Morris was charged with burglary, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, three counts of malicious damage to property, and damage to city property.
