Police sirens generic
Getty Images

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A former Easley police officer is no longer employed with the Easley Police Department, officers confirmed. 

Yusef Kelly was let go by the department after an investigation, police say.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also conducting an investigation that involves Kelly. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more about each investigation. 

MORE NEWS: Gaffney man arrested on child sex abuse material charges, state AG says

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.