EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A former Easley police officer is no longer employed with the Easley Police Department, officers confirmed.
Yusef Kelly was let go by the department after an investigation, police say.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also conducting an investigation that involves Kelly.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more about each investigation.
MORE NEWS: Gaffney man arrested on child sex abuse material charges, state AG says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.