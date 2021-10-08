EASLEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A murder suspect is in custody after he barricaded himself in an apartment on Stewart Drive, according to Easley Police.
Police said they assisted the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Marshals with this arrest.
There were no other occupants in the apartment and no injuries in this case, according to police.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
