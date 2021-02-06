EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Easley police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Friday night along Davis St., according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Police say they located an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound and was transported for treatment by EMS.
According to Easley PD, information on a suspect is limited and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Easley police at (864)-859-4025
We will update this story as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Oconee County deputies search for missing tools worth $13,000 after trailer recovered
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.