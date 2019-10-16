EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department has a new car patrolling the streets, but the driver at the wheel isn't trying to hand out traffic tickets. Rather, this pink patrol unit is looking to help benefit an Upstate breast cancer group.
EPD's "Breast Cancer Awareness Unit" is a pinked-out Dodge Charger, still equipped with lights and sirens, but with a mission to benefit the Cancer Association of Pickens County. EPD is using the car as a way to raise money for the association during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, allowing bystanders to pay to sign the car and even get a unique pink EPD patch to raise funds.
Here's how it works: if you spot the car and show up, you can pay $10 to sign the car and get your own patch. You can also just pay $5 to sign the car alone. Anyone who has survived breast cancer will get to sign their own name for free.
The car will remain stationed usually in front of the flag poles at EPD's headquarters, but officers are also taking the car to different locations in the city. October 18 is the next planned outing for the pink patroller, at the Willows of Easley at 105 Willows Place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. That same day, the car will move Belle La Vie on Rock Springs road from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
You can also stop by EPD Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to purchase a pink patch.
Check out the department's Facebook page for more outings for the pink patroller; officers will take it for a spin all throughout the month of October.
