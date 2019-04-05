Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, officers with the Easley Police Department responded to a call around 4:30 p.m for a man who they say was attacked by a dog.
According to police, when they arrived on scene in the area of Lucky Street and Maple Street they observed a man laying on the ground, bleeding from his mouth and right forearm.
Police say EMS was immediately notified and responded to the scene.
According to police, the victim stated that while riding his bike down Lucky Street, a dog ran from a home on Maple Street and began biting him. Police state the victim said it was an unprovoked attack.
Police say they spoke to the owner of the dog who stated he keeps the dog inside the residence, and usually takes it out on a leash but said his roommate opened the door and the dog ran outside, attacking the victim.
According to the police report, this is not the first time the dog has been involved in an attack. On a previous occasion, DHEC quarantined the canine for ten days at the home on Maple Street and allowed the owner to keep the dog.
Animal enforcement was called, and took possession of the canine.
Police say the victim was transported to Greenville Memorial by EMS for treatment of his injuries.
Police say the owner was cited for owning or keeping a vicious dog and issued another citation for animals running at large.
More news: Judge sets tentative trial date for 11 suspects indicted on federal charges in scheme to import, distribute drugs in Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.