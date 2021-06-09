EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Police Department says that is searching for a man they say was involved a hit and run incident that took place on June 3, according to a post from Easley PD on their official Facebook page.
Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 123 and Rock Springs Road.
Easley PD also shared multiple photos of the man as well as his vehicle.
Anyone with information on the man is encouraged to call Easley police at 864-859-4025.
MORE NEWS: Asheville City Schools announces vaccine clinic to be held Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.