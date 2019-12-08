EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate football team is eyeing the title of state champion in the upcoming championship game in Pawleys Island.
The 8U Easley Greenwave defeated Rock Hill on December 7, earning the honor of Upperstate champions.
They'll head to the State Championship in Pawleys Island on Friday, December 13. The team, led by Head Coach Jeremy Spence and Assistant Coach Brock Rogers, will face off against the Lower State Champions - Florence.
Kick-off is at 6 p.m. at Waccamaw High.
