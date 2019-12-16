EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Over the weekend, an Upstate football team returned to the Upstate as champions following a weekend game in Pawleys Island.
The 8U Easley Greenwave defeated Rock Hill on December 7, earning the honor of Upperstate champions.
Over the weekend, they headed to the State Championship in Pawleys Island held on Friday, December 13. The team, led by Head Coach Jeremy Spence and Assistant Coach Brock Rogers, faced off against the Lower State Champions - Florence.
The team beat Florence 24-22 returning home as the 2019 8u Division South Carolina State Champions.
Head Coach Jeremy Spence said, "These young players learned that through hard work, discipline, and unity. Great things can be accomplished."
