EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- All eyes are on the mayoral race in Easley. It's the first time voters have been able to pick a new mayor since 2008.
That race is bringing out the voters to one of the city's busiest polling places: The Pendleton Street Baptist Church.
Within two hours of polls opening about 100 people cast their ballot on the new voting machines.
"What the person will first go to is a ballot marking machine," said poll clerk Cheryl McElveen. "The ballot comes back out with their choices printed on it."
Then the voter double checks their ballot and submits it on a scanner.
McElveen said the extra step is what makes this system better and ensures your vote is accurate.
"Every vote counts and we make sure of that," she said. "If you come in and have any questions about your ballot, we will confirm that your ballot is accurate."
The polls are open until 7 p.m.
