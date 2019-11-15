EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- ‘Hawaiian shirts for deployed soldiers’ has been on a mission for more than two and a half years, since March 2017, shipping Hawaiian shirts to deployed soldiers.
This is something started by Gwen Pollard. She works from her Easley home to make sure soldiers can have a reason to smile.
It all started after soldiers within Pollard’s son army troop saw him wearing a Hawaiian shirt and thought it was amazing. They asked if she could ship them shirts and from there things took off.
Her initial goal was only 300 shirts.
She created a Facebook page, ‘Hawaiian Shirts for Deployed Soldiers, which supports her mission on a regular basis.
Pollard says for the men and women receiving the Hawaiian shirts, is an emotional and satisfying feeling she'll never forget.
“Some soldiers don’t get anything but these Hawaiian shirts, and I’ve had a soldier tell me that this was all that he got while he was overseas,” Pollard said.
She does work full time in the medical profession and spends several hours after work stuffing boxing.
