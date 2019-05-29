PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced May 29 that an Easley woman was sentenced to ten years in prison after being arrested in October 2018 on drug and weapon charges.
Pickens County deputies said they conducted an investigation stemming from an undercover operation that lead them to believe Pamela Snapp Richards, 59, was selling drugs out of her home.
A search warrant was executed on Richards' Pickens County home on October 4, 2018.
7.2 grams of heroin and 58.5 grams of methamphetamine were recovered from her house, along with some drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say they found a pistol in Richards' possession that was determined to be stolen from Greenville County.
The 59-year-old was charged with the following offenses:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine (>28 grams)
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Possession of a stolen pistol
- Trafficking in heroin (2 counts)
Richards was sentenced to ten years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
