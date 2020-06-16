EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Easley YMCA and pool are now reopen after a coronavirus scare. Multiple counselors with the popular summer camp tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which led to the building being shut down and sanitized.
They opened their doors back up four days later and now all staff members who test negative for COVID are working, and they’re wearing masks and getting temperature checks.
When you walk into the facility it's clear things have changed since the virus. There are signs everywhere reminding people to practice social distancing and there's even a table with sanitizer bottles for everyone to grab.
"We closed really out of an abundance of caution," said Sid Collins, the CEO of YMCA Easley, Pickens and Powdersville.
"We really weren't required to close through the testing that we did, but we felt like it was absolutely necessary to do it."
Several camp counselors who work with the kids all day long, tested positive for the virus.
"Once we were able to work with DHEC and do contact tracing and figure out who was exposed, we contacted the people for quarantine or DHEC contacted them to quarantine," Collins said.
They spent days testing and cleaning and Monday was the camp's first day back. Only the counselors who had negative tests were able to go back to work.
"The campers had to have a negative test and have their temperature checked like they always have," Collins said. "And then the counselors as well but we were able to reopen, really at the parents request."
It was the parents who came to them saying how vital the summer camp and childcare program is.
"It's a critical piece for our economy to get going again," he said. "So for us, we want to figure out how to provide childcare in a safe environment and also providing these services we do for our community."
