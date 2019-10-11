Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Monday, drivers in part of downtown Greenville will need to be aware of a street closure happening over the next few weeks.
According to the city, East Broad Street from South Main Street to Falls Street will be closed for approximately three to four weeks.
The city says the purpose of the closure is allow crews to complete the sanitary sewer line connection in the intersection of Main and Broad Streets.
Detour routes will be posted and access to parking lots on East Broad Street will be maintained.
