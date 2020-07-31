BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of a highway in western North Carolina wass shut down after a vehicle collision Friday evening.
According to an alert from DriveNC, the eastbound lanes of I-40, near the state line with Tennessee, were shut down until at least 10 p.m. because of the crash. It happened near the exit to Fine Creek Road.
Viewers on scene tell us the shutdown had been ongoing for hours, since at least 6 p.m., with no movement on the interstate.
NCDOT later alerted the lanes were back up, but drivers should expect congestion.
We reached out to NC State Highway Patrol for more information. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.