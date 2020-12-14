The Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians said the tribe will not be adopting the latest executive order by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, which places the state on a modified stay at home order and curfew for some businesses.
Below is what Principal Chief Richard Sneed posted on Dec. 11, the day the order went into effect:
After considerable research and consideration the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will not be adopting the measures included in the newest Executive Order issued by Governor Roy Cooper. As Principal Chief of the EBCI I have worked with EBCI public health officials to enact social distancing measures that protect our tribal citizens and guests while balancing the financial position of our community. I will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in our community and will update our community if further measures are warranted.
MORE: Governor Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order to begin Friday in NC
