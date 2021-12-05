GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Eastside Family YMCA hosted their "Swingin' with Santa" event at Haas Family Golf on Sunday.
According to organizers, the event's goal was to give kids an affordable way to come and try out the game of golf.
Kids who went were coached by Jay Hass and the other professionals at Hass Family Golf.
Check out these pictures from the event!
Swingin with Santa (5)
(FOX Carolina, December 5, 2021)
Swingin with Santa (4)
(FOX Carolina, December 5, 2021)
Swingin with Santa (3)
(FOX Carolina, December 5, 2021)
Swingin with Santa (2)
(FOX Carolina, December 5, 2021)
Swingin with Santa (1)
(FOX Carolina, December 5, 2021)
