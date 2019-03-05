Eastside football coach

Eastside football coach Dan Morgan (File)

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Eastside High School’s head football coach is resigning.

Dan Morgan announced Tuesday he is resigning to take an assistant coach job for Robin Bacon at Spring Valley High School in the Midlands.

No word yet on who will serve as the interim head coach for the Eagles.

