Eastside YMCA pairs up with Greer Farmers Market to hold social distancing market

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Farmers Market and the Eastside Family YMCA teamed up today and they did it social distancing style. Local vendors were excited to get out and sell some of their products, especially since times have been tough with so many closures.
Only a certain number of people were let into the farmers market at one time and they were asked to stand in line six feet apart.
Crowds gathered and filled the parking lot. The line was winding on, especially because everyone was trying to distance themselves while still supporting local businesses.
"No handshakes, but we're having some air elbow bumps here and there and just making sure everybody is healthy and happy and keeping a smile on their face," said Jessica Monroe, with the farmers market.
There were 11 vendors in total, selling a variety of products, but the fresh strawberries from Sandy Flat Berry Patch were the first to go, selling out in less than half an hour.
"I brought 50 gallons and 50 quarts and they sold out in 27 minutes," said Bill Panno. "The line is incredible, I just had no idea this many people were going to show up."
People were excited to get out, but still wore their masks and kept their distance which is why the YMCA was happy to offer up their parking lot.
"It's an interesting and cool way to come and shop right now," said William Coates. "Right now there's a lot of social distancing in grocery stores so to be able to come outside it's unique and a safe way to come and shop for food."
Just to be safe, they were counting the number of people let in but the Greer Farmers Market said it's a big benefit to local farmers, especially since many of the usual market spaces have been closed.
"I knew there were going to be big crowds so I went ahead and let everyone know to be patient with us, we've never done it like this before and if you come across a vendor that's out of something when you come along, just congratulate them for their success," Monroe said.
