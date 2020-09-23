Ebay Employees Cyberstalking

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2012, file photo, an eBay sign sits in front of the company's headquarters in San Jose, Calif. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, federal prosecutors said four former eBay Inc. employees had agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a campaign of intimidation that included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the home of a Massachusetts couple who ran an online newsletter highly critical of the auction site. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four former eBay employees have agreed to plead guilty to their roles in sending live spiders and cockroaches in an effort to intimidate a Massachusetts couple who ran an online newsletter critical of the auction site.

The agreements to plead guilty Oct. 8 were announced Wednesday by the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts.

Court records show the four expected to plead guilty are Brian Gilbert, Stephanie Popp, Stephanie Stockwell and Veronica Zea. Seven former eBay employees in all have been charged in the case.

All have since been fired. Their lawyers either declined to comment or didn’t immediately return emails seeking responses Wednesday.

