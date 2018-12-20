BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy lost his home to a fire early Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office said Billy Watkins, a six-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, and his family lost their home located on O’Neil Circle in Swannanoa.
“No one was injured in the fire, but this incident has caused incredible stress and strain to the family, and they will need community support for quite some time,” said Natalie Bailey a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Bailey said Eblen Charities will be coordinating monetary donations to the family.
“Anyone that wishes to donate can do so online at EblenCharities.org, and search by entering ‘Billy Watkins’ and submitting a donation,” Bailey said.
Donations can also be mailed to to Eblen Charities at 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806. Write “Billy Watkins’ Family Donation” in the memo line of the check.
Donations can be made by phone by calling Eblen Charities at (828) 255-3066.
“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office ask that the public keep the Watkins family in their thoughts and prayers not only in the time immediately after this tragedy, but in the months to come,” Bailey added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.