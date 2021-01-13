GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance confirms that they are assisting residents of the Economy Inn in Greenville by finding them new housing.
Wednesday, a sign confirming that the inn has been condemned was placed outside the building.
This comes just a few weeks after officials said that they were planning to address crime in this area.
Bob Mihalic with Greenville County confirms that the building has been condemned.
The county says that Greenville County Code Enforcement gave owner "sufficient notice of life safety issues that needed to be addressed, but they were not/have not be addressed. So today we condemned the structure for lack of smoke detectors, plumbing issues, and electrical and heating issues. The occupants of the hotel were notified last week of impending condemnation."
They say that no one was left without options.
The County says they "enacted the “Motel Displacement Response Plan,” where the goal is to help the now former hotel occupants gain access to existing programs for short term housing solutions and potential permanent housing solutions. Greenville County and others are coordinating such services, with The Greenville Homeless Alliance leading the coordination.
Susan McLarty, GHA Coordinator, would be the contact for any questions or information on specific action taken as it relates to occupants.
