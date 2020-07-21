GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Kevin Priest, school administrator at Hampton Park Christian, where governor McMaster spoke Monday, says they are full steam ahead for the fall.
“We committed, a few weeks back, two in person schooling five days a week,“ Priest said.
That’s part of the reason he is so happy about Monday’s announcement.
“We believe it’s only fair,“ he said. “Our parents paid twice for education. Many of our families, contrary to the public narrative that you sometimes hear, really do struggle to make that happen.“
To qualify for a S.A.F.E. Grant under the governors plan, a private school student must come from a household with an income of 300% or less of the federal poverty level.
“There are some families who work multiple jobs, and make many sacrifices to put their kids here,“ Priest said.
For example, if you make around $78,000 for a family of four, you would get up to $6500 in assistance.
“The nearest of the families, that’s exactly who this is going towards,“ Priest added.
Not everyone sees it that way though.
In a statement, the Palmetto State Teachers’ Association said the money for S.A.F.E. Grants would be better served going towards public schools to ensure safe opening and operations in uncertain times of COVID-19.
The South Carolina School Board Association went a step further, saying the fact that the governor chose to allocate more than 65% of CARES Act funds the state has two private schools is “unfathomable.”
“The pandemic is bigger than private or public schools,“ said Tom Wilson, the superintendent of Anderson District 5.
Wilson says he will not question the governor.
“I am concerned about 14,000 kids here,“ he said. “But remember, these are all children in South Carolina.“
He says they are making do with what they have to be as safe as possible come September.
