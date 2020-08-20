Education in a Pandemic: Greenville teacher ready to change minds about virtual learning

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Seventh grade English teacher Matt Boone won't have a long commute this fall. In fact, it's virtually nonexistent.
He’s one of the Greenville County teachers who volunteered to go virtual alongside 23,000 students.
Instead of a classroom, Boone will teach from home.
"One of the things that I was excited about for virtual academy was being able to set up my little studio," he said. “I have of course my monitor, my computer and my web camera where I’ll also be able to interact with students talk with them one-on-one”
Boone said the virtual academy offers stability in-person school just doesn’t have right now.
"[Students will]l have five days of school every week and their schedule will be the same every day," he said.
Many people, including Governor Henry McMaster, have voiced concerns about virtual learning after the state's experience with eLearning in the spring. Some fear it won't be as rigorous as in-person class.
"In the spring, students got a grade based on participation, but with the virtual academy all that is different," Boone said. "It is real class with real assignments, with actual grades tied to it.”
Teachers weren’t able to do live lessons during the eLearning. That had Boone saying he’d never do it again.
"But in the summer [the district] came up with this program called the Virtual Academy and it’s much more structured, much more involved with the students," he said. "I really liked that idea of having live lessons, interacting with the students live each day.”
Boone will work with three other teachers who cover different subjects and students will rotate between their classes during the day.
"We’re almost like our own little school," Boone said.
Together they are finding new tools to engage with students.
"That’ll be a huge endeavor on my part to really go and try to connect with these students that I may never actually see in real life," Boone said.
The district is already increasing bandwidth after seeing their systems were nearly running at capacity, according to Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster.
The work is expected to be done this week.
"That’s not to say that there won’t be trials or frustrations ...because we’ve not done anything on this scale before in Greenville County," Boone said.
If all goes well this fall, Boone sees virtual academies having a permanent spot in education.
"It is rigorous. It is helpful in their daily lives and hopefully if people think this is going to be the easy route, hopefully their minds will be changed as time goes on," he said.
Greenville County students go back to school on Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.