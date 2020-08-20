Education in a Pandemic: Here's what happens if a student shows COVID-19 symptoms at school

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Jill Chudik is preparing for her fifth year as a school nurse at McCants Middle School.
"It certainly will be a juggling act,” she said.
Chudik has to monitor the more than 600 students and staff at McCants in Anderson 5 for the coronavirus on a daily basis.
"Then on top of that we’ll be taking care of students with chronic conditions such as seizure disorder," she said.
Nurses and staff will be looking for red flags among students, including:
- Fever
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Loss of taste or smell
- New or worsening cough
If someone displays one of those symptoms they must be sent home, according to guidelines from DHEC.
The same goes if someone displays two of those following symptoms:
- Sore throat
- Muscle or body aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Congestion or runny nose
- Diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting
"Our biggest hurdle with planning would be to make sure that we adequately isolate anyone with COVID symptoms from our general population," Chudik said.
DHEC requires each school create a separate space for students they suspect have COVID-19 called isolation rooms.
Chudik said a staff member wearing PPE will wait with the student until their guardian arrives to take them home.
Then they have to see a doctor, Chudik said.
"We don’t diagnose … We assess for symptoms," she said.
Some parents are still deciding whether their child should be at school at all, but Chudik said she’s made her decision. If schools are open, her children will be in class.
However, she said it's a decision parents and students need to make on their own after weighing a child's health risks.
“This is a pandemic that no one in this generation has lived through so certainly there are going to be a lot of unknowns and there’s not going to be a solution that suits everyone," Chudik said.
However, the best strategy to keeping students and staff safe starts at home, she said.
"If a parent sees that a student is experiencing students, you know, the last thing we want them to do is send that child to school," she said.
Anderson 5 schools will have their first day of class on Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.