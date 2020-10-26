ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- U.S. Secretary of Education will visit two schools in the upstate on Tuesday, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Education.
The release says that DeVos will visit Belton Preparatory Academy where she will host a round-table with education leaders, teachers, parents and students to learn about the school, its partnership with Erskine College and its strategy for reopening.
According to the Department of Education, DeVos' visit at Belton Preparatory academy will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am on Tuesday.
The release also announced that DeVos will visit the Anderson Institute of Technology on the same day from 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm.
