COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ryan Brown with South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman’s office announced Tuesday that the state's Education Task Force will meet on Thursday to discuss how to handle education going into the 2020-21 school year.
The coronavirus pandemic will likely continue to impact the state in the fall, and Brown said the task force will be making recommendations to Governor McMaster's AccerateSC task force, which has been tasked with creating a path to reopen South Carolina as quickly and safely as possible.
Representatives from the Upstate will be on the Education Task Force.
Brown said the full list of committee members will be released on Wednesday.
Schools in South Carolina are closed and students will finish the current school year via eLearning.
PREVIOUSLY - Parents, schools react to decision to keep SC schools closed through end of school year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.