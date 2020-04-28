COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ryan Brown with South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman’s office announced Tuesday that the state's Education Task Force will meet on Thursday to discuss how to handle education going into the 2020-21 school year.
The coronavirus pandemic will likely continue to impact the state in the fall, and Brown said the task force will be making recommendations to Governor McMaster's AccerateSC task force, which has been tasked with creating a path to reopen South Carolina as quickly and safely as possible.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the operation of South Carolina's public school system," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "We know that virus has the potential to cause disruptions over the summer and into the next school year and want to be prepared to meet those challenges with common sense solutions that allow for continued learning while protecting the well-being of students and educators. The task force convened today brings together some of our state's brightest and most innovative thinkers and I look forward to seeing the recommendations they make to move our state's education system forward."
Representatives from the Upstate will be on the Education Task Force.
The task force, named AccelerateEd, is chaired by Dr. Kathy Coleman, director of Clemson University's Sandhill Research and Education Center and chair of the Saluda County School Board. The other core members include:
- Tonya Addison, district administrator for Florence County School District Four
- Missy Campbell, chief financial officer for Spartanburg School District Seven
- Sherry East, president of the SC Education Association
- Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, principal of Wando HS
- Dr. Latoya Dixon, director of elementary programs and gifted education at York School District One
- Dr. Harrison Goodwin, superintendent of Chesterfield County School District
- Chanda Jefferson, South Carolina Teacher of the Year 2020
- Patrick Kelly, coordinator of Professional Learning at Richland School District Two, teacher at Blythewood High School, and Palmetto State Teachers Association Representative
- Dr. Brian Newsome, principal at Gray Collegiate academy and member of the S.C. Education Oversight Committee
- Chuck Saylors, vice president of M.B. Kahn Construction and board member of the Greenville County School Board
- Dr. Scott Turner, deputy superintendent of Greenville County Schools and member of the S.C. Education Oversight Committee
- Alan Walters, executive director of safety and risk management at Georgetown County School District and member of the State Board of Education
The meeting is slated for Thursday, April 30 at 10 a.m. via video conference. The agenda is online now.
Schools in South Carolina are closed and students will finish the current school year via eLearning.
