GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Singer/songwriter Edwin McCain received a surprise honor from Greenville Mayor Knox White on Tuesday.
McCain, a Greenville native, was performing at the Peace Center Amphitheater to celebrate 20 years of his hit song "I'll Be."
During the performance, the mayor surprised the singer by proclaiming today Edwin McCain Day.
Mayor White said he wanted to honor McCain for his contribution to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.