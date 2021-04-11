SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Seneca around 5:50 p.m. on April 10, with estimated high wind speed around 90 mph.

The tornado uprooted trees, partially toppled a radio tower, tore part of a roof off a building, and even flipped a car.

Holly Cape was at work at the Bountyland Quick Stop off of Highway 28 on Saturday, she says her co-worker came inside from a break when the wind picked up and that's when she looked outside.

"I see out the window, I don't know just going crazy it takes off with our trash cans and then it was like super quick. I see the trash cans go and then all of the sudden it turned the car. Like it took it, picked it up, flipped it, put it back down and just kept on going," she recalled.

The tornado, and car being flipped, were captured on surveillance video which FOX Carolina obtained.

Cape says after the tornado passed she went to help the people get out of the car that was flipped.

She says she knew immediately what she experienced, but was still in shock.

"I honestly, I knew it was a tornado as soon as I seen all that but as soon as it was confirmed as a tornado I'm just like I just lived through that," said Cape.

Just down the road we caught up with Mary Pable and Edwin Alfaro who live above Lake Keowee Yoga Center, which lost part of its roof from the tornado.

The couple says they were trying to get down from the second floor of the building when the tornado came through.

"Fortunately nobody was injured, everything got very wet inside because part of the roof was ripped off," explained Pable.

The National Weather Service says the tornado traveled 1.2 miles and was only on the ground for a couple of minutes.