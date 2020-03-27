Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County say in accordance with the Stay Home, Stay Safe declaration issued on March 25, all City of Asheville parks will be closed until further notice.
The closures will affect city parks, dog parks, playground and outdoor courts and go into effect immediately.
Failure to comply with the county's Stay Home, Stay Safe declaration is punishable as a class two misdemeanor according to the city.
The city said the Greenways and walking trails would remain open, but urge those using them to practice social distancing.
All community and recreation centers, including the WNC Nature Center, remain closed and all Asheville Parks & Recreation programs are cancelled until further notice.
The reopening of parks will be considered on a daily basis as the spread of COVID-19 in the community is evaluated.
