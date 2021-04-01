SIMPSONVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - As we approach Easter weekend, egg hunts are expected to be a popular activity.
You may have heard of "Egg My Yard," where a group fills and packs the eggs then brings them to your yard overnight before the kids get up. Plus, you'll likely worry less about a large gathering if it's just your yard.
However, one group in particular is using the sales to support moms that have come on hard times due to the pandemic.
Autumn Cox helped organize the group.
"There's a Greenville County teacher who's doing it. There's a mom and daughter trio. There's a husband and wife. There are people from all walks of life who just need the extra money for some reason. And this is how they can get it," Cox said.
Cox says the reaction from one mom with a diabetic daughter was priceless.
"I told her her total payment that she was going to be receiving and she said, 'I'm crying, right now. This is amazing. I didn't know how I was going to pay for my daughter's medicine. And now, I can," said Cox.
The moms brings joy to someone else's kids while making a way for their own.
Karen Hall is one of the "bunnies."
"I went from being able to work overtime and then we weren't able to work overtime. So, I kind of took a pay cut there. And then, I needed extra income," Hall said.
After moms pack the eggs, the spend the wee hours of the morning egging yards to get it done before the kids wake up. Cox says they prepared about 3,000 eggs for 90 homes in the Upstate.
When they finished, Cox divides the money between the moms.
"It has been tough; going from being able to live comfortably to not being able to was rough," Hall said.
And Cox says she does it out of the goodness of her heart. And that's what she says is the real Easter spirit.
"It has nothing to do with wanting the recognition. Literally, I'm just a person that loves to give back," said Cox.
Cox says there are seven moms in the group. She says she also organizes events for back-to-school and the winter holidays.
These ladies are all booked for the holiday weekend and so are many other "Egg My Yard" programs. So, for next year, be sure to order as early in the month as you can.
