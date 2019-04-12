ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A United States Attorney Andrew Murray announced today that law enforcement have dismantled a drug ring operating in Asheville, charging eight of its members with drug conspiracy and drug and firearm-related offenses.
The 35-count criminal indictment was returned by the federal grand jury on April 2, 2019, and was unsealed today.
The two-year joint federal, state and local investigation aimed at reducing drug distribution and drug related criminal activity and increasing community safety in Buncombe County.
The indictment alleges that the drug ring operated in Asheville and trafficked heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription drugs and other narcotics. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized drugs, 12 firearms and ammunition, and $153,674 in cash.
The eight defendants named in the indictment are each charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone, Adderrall, and Xanax, and related possession and distribution charges.
They are:
- Prophet Karim Hadialim Allah, 47, of Leicester, North Carolina.
- Rodney Dejuan Allison, 43, of Asheville.
- William Luther Downs, Jr., 26, of Asheville.
- Harry James Odum, 57, of Asheville.
- Derrick Maurice Perry, 25, of Asheville.
- Teresa Day Shuping, 47, of Hickory, North Carolina.
- Elliot Norris Smith, 25, of Atlanta, Georgia.
- Jeffrey Allen Wright, 41, of Leicester.
Five defendants are in custody. Federal arrest warrants have been issued against Perry, Smith and Shuping.
