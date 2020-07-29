GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Charleston-based development firm has commissioned Guido Van Helten, an award winning Australian artist, to paint a mural on the eight story Canvas Tower at 301 College Street in downtown Greenville.
The Beach Company, who owns the multi use space that was once home to BB&T offices, says they began working with Van Helten and the City of Greenville in 2018 to bring to life a piece of Greenville's diverse culture that fits within the theme of the surrounding Children's Museum and Heritage Green.
Artist Van Helten says he spent time around Greenville at the start of the project to explore and meet people to find something that would represent the space.
"America is interesting because of how many states there are, how many different people there are, how many different stories there are," said Van Helten.
While Greenville City leaders and council have seen the proposed artwork, no final depiction will be available to the general public. Van Helten says he wants people to see the mural progress and once its finished around Labor Day, the final work will be available for everyone to see. The artist did share that some of the people who will be included in the mural are representations of current residents of Greenville.
Greenville City Spokesperson Beth Brotherton says its been a long work in progress between the developer, the artist, and the City to come up with a design that fits what Greenville stands for.
"This idea of unity and diversity and education through the generations is a really exciting opportunity for us to have," said Brotherton.
The Beach Company says there are no plans to remove the mural at any point and that it will age naturally with the building. Van Helten says that could be up to 20 years depending on the paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.