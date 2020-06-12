GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An eight year old has passed away in the Piedmont area after getting hurt while playing, the coroner says.
The little girl was struck in the head by a falling swing set, Coroner Evans said.
She was transported to PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial following the injury.
She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The coroner identified her as Chanel Young.
The case is still under investigation.
MORE NEWS - Downtown Greenville restaurant closing temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.