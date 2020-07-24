CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Maxwell Football Club has announced the watch list for the award presented to the most outstanding player in college football.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.
The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.
The list features 6 returning semifinalists from 2019, including Shane Buechele (SMU), Charlie Brewer (Baylor), Travis Etienne (Clemson), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) and Sam Ehlinger (Texas). Alabama, Indiana, Louisville and Memphis lead the way with 3 candidates each, and 17 other schools boast 2 candidates.
MORE NEWS - Union father charged for unlawfully exposing two children to meth, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.