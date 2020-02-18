ELBERT COUNTY, GEORGIA. (FOX Carolina) -- Elbert County Emergency Services responded to a call for help, that involved a horse that had fallen down some stairs, according to their social media.
The post claims the horse made her way to the stairwell and accidentally fell.
Thankfully, a vet responded to the scene as well and help sedate the horse, so she would not further injure herself while respondents worked to get her out of the stairwell.
The horse was successfully extracted, but did suffer minor injuries to her face and leg. More on the rescue can be found here.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Faye Swetlik was killed by asphyxiation within hours of her disappearance; Coty Taylor's cause of death revealed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.